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Fowlkes Studio
A full-service residential architecture and design firm in Washington, DC.
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Before & After: A Family’s D.C. Home Gets an Artful—and Art-Filled—$1.6M Renovation
A boxy rear extension dramatically opened the residence, which now pairs Venetian plaster, funky floor tiles, and raw-edge...
Before & After: They Gave Their Dilapidated Washington D.C. Home the Renovation of a Lifetime
“I’m going to die in this house,” says homeowner Ezekiel J. Emanuel, who famously wrote an essay about how he will refuse medical...
Before & After: An Architect Couple Deftly Expand Their D.C. Home Without Losing Its Lived-In Charm
With a three-story addition, Catherine and VW Fowlkes rearrange their 1930s residence and celebrate its unassuming sweetness.