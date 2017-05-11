Strikingly Minimal
The architects of two Czech studios, Mjölk and DDAANN, combined forces to design this unique 522 square foot space.
The owner of a large apartment in Prague sought the means to house family from abroad who would stay for extended periods.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools.
The kitchen appliances are by Mora and the sink is by Franke.
The owner is an avid cyclist; the guest apartment's hallway entrance features this unique storage space for his roadbike. Old damaged floors were replaced with a durable polyurethane coating.
A large bed hides behind the couch. The lights affixed to the canopy bed frame are Nordlux Cyclone reading lamps.
The bathroom features fixtures from Laufen and Hansgrohe.