Strikingly Minimal

By Zachary Edelson
Strikingly Minimal
View Photos

The architects of two Czech studios, Mjölk and DDAANN, combined forces to design this unique 522 square foot space.

The owner of a large apartment in Prague sought the means to house family from abroad who would stay for extended periods.

Zachary Edelson uploaded Strikingly Minimal through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Pendant Lighting, Laminate Counter, Concrete Floor, Cooktops, and Drop In Sink. A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools. Photo of Strikingly MinimalView Photos

A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools.

Modern home with Kitchen, Laminate Counter, Pendant Lighting, Concrete Floor, Cooktops, and Drop In Sink. The kitchen appliances are by Mora and the sink is by Franke. Photo 2 of Strikingly MinimalView Photos

The kitchen appliances are by Mora and the sink is by Franke.

The owner is an avid cyclist; the guest apartment's hallway entrance features this unique storage space for his roadbike. Old damaged floors were replaced with a durable polyurethane coating. Photo 3 of Strikingly Minimal modern homeView Photos

The owner is an avid cyclist; the guest apartment's hallway entrance features this unique storage space for his roadbike. Old damaged floors were replaced with a durable polyurethane coating.

Modern home with Storage Room and Shelves Storage Type. A large bed hides behind the couch. The lights affixed to the canopy bed frame are Nordlux Cyclone reading lamps. Photo 4 of Strikingly MinimalView Photos

A large bed hides behind the couch. The lights affixed to the canopy bed frame are Nordlux Cyclone reading lamps.

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Wall, Open Shower, Concrete Floor, and One Piece Toilet. The bathroom features fixtures from Laufen and Hansgrohe. Photo 5 of Strikingly MinimalView Photos

The bathroom features fixtures from Laufen and Hansgrohe.

Credits

Posted By
z
Zachary Edelson
@ZacharyEdelson
Architect

Overview

Location
  • Prague, Czechia