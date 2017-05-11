City Skyline
Select upgrades separate this 3,000-square-foot property from its past.
Although two Brooklyn-based artists rely on New York City for work, they sought to dwell far from the city’s hectic pace. They uncovered an enclave of midcentury homes not too far from the city skyline in Ardsley, where trees took the welcome place of buildings. The property they settled on had the added tranquility of a shared pond steps from the door, but decades of neglect and poor alterations had worn down the structure.
Architects Robert Schultz and Vrinda Khanna of Khanna Schultz wanted to “follow the spirit of the original house,” while modernizing it for the present. The original post-and-beam aesthetic was restored, while natural views pour in from the addition of skylights and large windows. And since the artists will use this home as an escape, there is plenty of room for entertaining when friends want to follow suit.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
“The use of the structural insulated panels for the roof allowed us to keep the exposed post-and-beam look, which is a midcentury trademark, while making the house energy-efficient,” Schultz said. Douglas firm beams and soffits support a SIPS roof, which shades Andersen Windows & Doors. The deck, made of red meranti, overlooks a nearby pond.
Stained white oak spreads across the living room under Douglas fir beams. At the far end of the room, a Jonathan Adler lamp stands next to an original limestone fireplace that was restored.
A West Elm coffee table sits alongside a custom Joybird sofa, with a Restoration Hardware rug beneath. Matching ottomans by Room and Board supply added seating next to Jens Risom chairs.
“The new floor plan is considerably more open than the original plan, and the interior and exterior details have been simplified and made consistent,” Schultz said. A Lambert & Fils light fixture illuminates a dining set by Ligne Roset.
Custom cabinetry with a walnut veneer is across from Caesarstone countertops and a Basaltina tile backsplash by Stone Source.
Miele appliances were used throughout the kitchen, alongside a Grohe Concetto faucet above the sink.
An Anthropologie rug adds color under a West Elm bed, which is sandwiched between Design Within Reach side tables. Caravan lamps show the detail in Cowtan & Tout wallpaper.
A custom Corian Glacier White countertop finishes a custom vanity made of stained American walnut. Corian also supplied the rectangular sinks, which are topped with Cigno faucets by Lacava. The bathtub is by Zuma, and it stands on a Corian platform.
Stained western red cedar extends around the full exterior of the home. A pea gravel driveway stays in place with a steel edge.