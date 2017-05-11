Select upgrades separate this 3,000-square-foot property from its past.

Although two Brooklyn-based artists rely on New York City for work, they sought to dwell far from the city’s hectic pace. They uncovered an enclave of midcentury homes not too far from the city skyline in Ardsley, where trees took the welcome place of buildings. The property they settled on had the added tranquility of a shared pond steps from the door, but decades of neglect and poor alterations had worn down the structure.

Architects Robert Schultz and Vrinda Khanna of Khanna Schultz wanted to “follow the spirit of the original house,” while modernizing it for the present. The original post-and-beam aesthetic was restored, while natural views pour in from the addition of skylights and large windows. And since the artists will use this home as an escape, there is plenty of room for entertaining when friends want to follow suit.