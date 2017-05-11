Located deep in the countryside of New Zealand’s South Island, the Lake Hawea Courtyard House digs into the earth with a low form and a simple, square plan that recalls the modest settler buildings of the region.

Asked by a retired couple to create a home that "sits on the ground with weight and permanence," Auckland-based architecture studio Glamuzina Paterson responded with a low-slung, stone construction that responds to the extreme climate of inland South Island, where the local temperature varies from hot and dry in summer to bitterly cold in winter. A wall of brick “armor” wraps the rooms and large, bunkered internal courtyard in a single continuous façade, framing views of lofty mountains and rolling plains.