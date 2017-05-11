In the living room, a central hanging fireplace offers warmth and ambience without blocking the view to the valley outside. “In certain autumn or spring nights, the clients may appreciate it on the outside with the windows open,” de Carvalho says.

PROD Architecture + Design created a farmhouse in Penafiel, Portugal to fuse the aesthetic of traditional homes in the region with contemporary, floor-to-ceiling windows that respond to the environment. Made up of four distinct structures, the home takes on the shape of an existing gabled-roof structure on the site. To complement the stone building, the home incorporates a series of muted materials including granite for the base, zinc for the roof, and Scandinavian pinewood for cladding.