Behind its elemental facade, this family home by Israelevitz Architects reveals a surprisingly bright and open interior.

Challenged by a relatively small, square lot, design duo Dan and Hila Israelevitz of Israelevitz Architects set out to create a unique home that would meet the needs of an active family of five near Tel Aviv. Working within the constraints of the limiting lot, the team designed a geometric structure where the cube of the first floor "hovers" over the ground floor. The house is full of contradictions; between hidden and open, and also between contrasting volumes and colors.