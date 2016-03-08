A Home Rocks Out with Natural Stone, Concrete, and a Volcano
A home in Mexico enjoys views of a volcano along an impressive landscape.
Surrounding a volcano in Colima, México, Di Frenna Arquitectos designed a home that plays off the natural setting with a variety of textures from the facade to the vegetation.
The lower level has a natural stone facade while polished concrete defines the upper level. Windows made with ClimaGuard glass provide sweeping views of the scenic landscape.
A chandelier hangs over the high ceiling in the living room. The deck outside is made from ipe and the living room flooring is by Interceramic.
A green backsplash adds a dash of color while the kitchen island sits under a series of pendant lights. The kitchen features Electrolux and Wolf appliances.
The spacious bathroom features wood paneling and Hansgrohe fixtures. The sink and toilet are from Villeroy & Boch.
Local plants are abundant inside and out. Natural light and ventilation were key elements when designing the home. The result includes this interior courtyards that connects the house with the landscape by bringing it inside.
Credits
- Di Frenna Arquitectos