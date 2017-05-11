Casa Bahia
Rough materials ground a seemingly lighter-than-air getaway in Miami. Overlooking Biscayne Bay in Miami's Coconut Grove, Casa Bahia makes the most of its seaside setting.
Overlooking Biscayne Bay in Miami's Coconut Grove, Casa Bahia makes the most of its seaside setting. Filmmaker-turned-designer Alejandro Landes chose materials such as concrete and stone for their raw appeal, allowing nature to take center stage—while a series of balconies and decks offer myriad ways to enjoy the view.
Arranged to appear to be a series of solid blocks, the floating staircase took six months to build. It is made of shell-reef slabs.
The landscape was designed by Raymond Jungles to be "cultivated wild" with native trees and grasses amid a bed of oolite stone.
The 20,000-square-foot home features seven bedroom and eight-and-a-half baths.
The interiors were designed by Landes's mother, Catalina Echavarria. Finding inspiration in Balinese craftsmanship, she incorporated materials like exotic salvaged wood, bamboo, rattan, and handmade linen.
Hurricane-proof windows by Peetz frame the lush landscape. The floors are made from Spanish macael marble, and the walls feature hand-applied matte Italian microplaster designed to mirror the appearance of clouds.
Credits
- Alejandro Landes
- Zyscovich Architects
- Catalina Echavarria
- Raymond Jungles
- Shorecrest Construction
- Joe Fletcher
- Claudia Uribe