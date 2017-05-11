Overlooking Biscayne Bay in Miami's Coconut Grove, Casa Bahia makes the most of its seaside setting. Filmmaker-turned-designer Alejandro Landes chose materials such as concrete and stone for their raw appeal, allowing nature to take center stage—while a series of balconies and decks offer myriad ways to enjoy the view.

