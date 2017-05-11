Casa Bahia

By Heather Corcoran
Casa Bahia
Rough materials ground a seemingly lighter-than-air getaway in Miami. Overlooking Biscayne Bay in Miami's Coconut Grove, Casa Bahia makes the most of its seaside setting.

Filmmaker-turned-designer Alejandro Landes chose materials such as concrete and stone for their raw appeal, allowing nature to take center stage—while a series of balconies and decks offer myriad ways to enjoy the view.

Arranged to appear to be a series of solid blocks, the floating staircase took six months to build. It is made of shell-reef slabs.

The landscape was designed by Raymond Jungles to be "cultivated wild" with native trees and grasses amid a bed of oolite stone.

The 20,000-square-foot home features seven bedroom and eight-and-a-half baths.

The interiors were designed by Landes's mother, Catalina Echavarria. Finding inspiration in Balinese craftsmanship, she incorporated materials like exotic salvaged wood, bamboo, rattan, and handmade linen.

Hurricane-proof windows by Peetz frame the lush landscape. The floors are made from Spanish macael marble, and the walls feature hand-applied matte Italian microplaster designed to mirror the appearance of clouds.

Credits

Posted By
Heather Corcoran
@heatherc
Architect
  • Alejandro Landes
  • Zyscovich Architects
Interior Design
  • Catalina Echavarria
Landscape Design
  • Raymond Jungles
Builder
  • Shorecrest Construction
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Miami, Florida
    • Bedrooms
  • 7
    • Full Baths
  • 8
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 20000

