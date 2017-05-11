Locally sourced materials create a thoroughly Pacific Northwestern home for a newly-arrived East Coast family.

In order to start his new job at Amazon in Seattle, this father (and his family of four) moved from Connecticut to Washington. However, their desired dwelling didn’t quite match the rundown house and overgrown lawn they found. The family—which includes a high school student, a college student, and a stay-at-home mom—wanted to take advantage of the property's waterside views. Principal Julian Weber and his team at JW Architects agreed that the best way to welcome the family into a new home was to build anew with the region's local materials. “Our goal was to convey the essence of the urban Pacific Northwest. Cedar and Douglas fir are materials with long histories of durability in our climate,” he said. Clean lines and layered woods became cornerstones of the design—and the basis of the family's fresh start.