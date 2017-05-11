Cedar Douglas Residence
Locally sourced materials create a thoroughly Pacific Northwestern home for a newly-arrived East Coast family.
In order to start his new job at Amazon in Seattle, this father (and his family of four) moved from Connecticut to Washington. However, their desired dwelling didn’t quite match the rundown house and overgrown lawn they found. The family—which includes a high school student, a college student, and a stay-at-home mom—wanted to take advantage of the property's waterside views. Principal Julian Weber and his team at JW Architects agreed that the best way to welcome the family into a new home was to build anew with the region's local materials. “Our goal was to convey the essence of the urban Pacific Northwest. Cedar and Douglas fir are materials with long histories of durability in our climate,” he said. Clean lines and layered woods became cornerstones of the design—and the basis of the family's fresh start.
“The local cedar and Douglas fir used inside and outside creates a simple, elegant, and timeless feeling for the home,” said Weber. The wood exterior was installed below exterior lap siding painted Benjamin Moore’s “Glacier White.”
The ceiling on the main level of the home was built to reflect the same clear-stained cedar on the exterior. The mini pendants above the kitchen’s waterfall island—which is made of Carrara marble—are by Minka Lavery.
“We used extensive glazing in the kitchen, dining, and bedroom areas to capture views of Lake Washington and downtown Bellevue across the water,” Weber said. The chrome chandelier above the dining table is by Artcraft Lighting.
“The owner is currently adjusting and curating the furniture from their large midcentury home in Connecticut to fit with their new Pacific Northwest home,” Weber noted. Double paned, trickle-vent windows show off the views during the day, while recessed lights by Sea Gull Lighting illuminate the home at night.
Benjamin Moore’s “White Dove,” painted on the interior walls, brightens the varying shades of the woods.
“The living space is defined by exposed Douglas fir beams that continue inside from [street] entrance,” Weber said. The floor’s polished “Light Grey” tiles from Olympia Tile’s Unicolor Series are a muted detail.
The home’s powder room features a countertop made of Douglas fir in a clear stain. It supports a ceramic vessel sink by Kraus below a chrome faucet in Danze’s “Parma Collection.”
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
In keeping with the rest of the home, the deck was built from cedar. The tight-knot, 5/4-inch by 4-inch planks are enclosed by a steel guardrail.
Exterior overhangs were painted “Stormy Monday” by Benjamin Moore, while the adjoining exterior panel siding is in a complementary “Opening Night” shade by Kelly Moore Paints.