The Schoolhouse
A historic Dutch schoolhouse gets a residential redesign by Standard Studio.
For an active family of five in Amsterdam, this century-old schoolhouse building was given a second life when it was transformed into an open-plan family dwelling. First the school was converted into 10 apartments by Casa Architecten, then Amsterdam-based Standard Studio was hired to tackle the interior design of one of the individual apartments. Throughout the space, simple and industrial materials were favored, a nod to the original utilitarian function of the space.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The old classroom space is now an open-concept living and family room. With a family of five and limited interior space, creative storage solutions were essential to the functionality of the home. Simple birch plywood built-in storage under the stairs provides a place to stash kids’ toys, as well as a platform for playing and sitting. Concrete floors flow through the entire home.
The open-plan living room is Standard Studio architect and creative director Jurjen van Hulzen’s favorite part of the home. “Mom can cook, Dad can work or play piano, the kids can play. At nighttime there’s a fireplace and a nice sitting area,” says van Hulzen. “It really just has a super nice energy.”
Once a teacher’s lounge, the master bedroom now occupies the first-floor space. A hot rolled steel staircase leads to the lofted second-floor, an addition which brought more livable square footage to the overall program.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
The loft addition afforded space for a home office and music area. The family chose to forego a dedicated office upstairs, instead prioritizing private bedrooms for each of the children. Shelving and a built-in desk anchor the loft’s far wall.
Another former teacher’s lounge was converted into a kid's bedroom. For consistency, simple plywood, lightly coated with lacquer, was used for custom furniture and shelving.
The main hallway and corridor leading to the apartment was kept all-original; the entrance appears just as it did 100 years ago. The interior offers a warm and modern respite, while respecting the colorful history of the schoolhouse.
Credits
- Casa Architecten