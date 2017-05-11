A historic Dutch schoolhouse gets a residential redesign by Standard Studio.

For an active family of five in Amsterdam, this century-old schoolhouse building was given a second life when it was transformed into an open-plan family dwelling. First the school was converted into 10 apartments by Casa Architecten, then Amsterdam-based Standard Studio was hired to tackle the interior design of one of the individual apartments. Throughout the space, simple and industrial materials were favored, a nod to the original utilitarian function of the space.