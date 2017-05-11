Color Splash
Portland-based studio Jessica Helgerson Interior Design rehauled a Brooklyn brownstone with furnishings and finishes in bold colors and tactile materials. Dwell checks in with lead designer Chelsie Lee to get the scoop on the furniture and fittings.
Chelsie Lee of Jessica Helgerson Interior Design was lead on a project outfitting a renovated brownstone in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
A quartet of red paints (Raspberry Truffle, Million Dollar Red, Vermillion, Arroyo Red), all by Benjamin Moore, make the built-in shelving in the dining area pop. The table is a custom design made of bookmatched walnut slabs joined by lacquered butterflies. The chairs are vintage Paul McCobb lacquered in turquoise (Benjamin Moore's Aruba Blue). The Ligne Roset Ruché sofa, designed by Inga Sempé, separates the living and dining spaces. The chandelier is by David Weeks Studio.
In the mostly-white kitchen, black Topan pendants by Verner Panton pop. The butcher block counters are an unusual height, so Lee designed custom-made stools to fit.
In the basement lounge area under the stairs, Lee had a giant sofa is upholstered in 18 Peruvian blankets that JHID collected over several months. The paintings are by Heather Watkins, a Portland artist. The coffee table is custom design in solid fir, which adds a lighter counterpoint to the Benjamin Moore Kendall Charcoal paint used in the alcove.
The back staircase abuts a glass facade overlooking the backyard and allowing plenty of light into the kitchen area above. The art hanging on the wall is by artist Julie Thevenot.
In a corner of the master bedrooms, a black Greta Grossman Grasshopper lamp sits next to a Bertoia Diamond chair with matching ottoman. Lead designer Chelsie Lee says the Turkish kilim was "a lucky vintage find." A custom Jessica Helgerson cut mirror design is set off by hanging terrariums, made in Vancouver Score + Solder. The American Modern dresser in walnut is from Design Within Reach.
The bed in the master bedroom is a custom JHID design in ebony-stained fir. Lighting is kept subtle, in the form of an overhead fixture by Schoolhouse Electric and wall sconces by Workstead. The arrows are by Fredericks and Mae.