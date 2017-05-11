A responsive and contextual design transforms an existing ranch home in Southern California with clean architectural geometry, an expanded open floor plan, and improved circulation and access.

At the exterior, the revised garage orientation eliminates excessive driveway paving and reestablishes the front yard as usable space, with natural landscaping that allows for both privacy and views from the new living room location. Carefully placed clerestory windows at the new massing highlight vistas of the nearby mountains, while cedar siding meets smooth troweled stucco to visually soften the entry and approach.

The interior represents a significant departure from the existing typical single-level ranch home plan, with most walls removed to create a great room configuration with open kitchen adjacent to spacious living and dining spaces. A new shed roof above the great room allows for a dramatic sloping ceiling and an oversized corner fireplace with exposed flue serves to ground the interior space and serve as a 'modern hearth' for this reimagined ranch home.