A California Ranch Home, Reimagined
A responsive and contextual design transforms an existing ranch home in Southern California with clean architectural geometry, an expanded open floor plan, and improved circulation and access.
At the exterior, the revised garage orientation eliminates excessive driveway paving and reestablishes the front yard as usable space, with natural landscaping that allows for both privacy and views from the new living room location. Carefully placed clerestory windows at the new massing highlight vistas of the nearby mountains, while cedar siding meets smooth troweled stucco to visually soften the entry and approach.
The interior represents a significant departure from the existing typical single-level ranch home plan, with most walls removed to create a great room configuration with open kitchen adjacent to spacious living and dining spaces. A new shed roof above the great room allows for a dramatic sloping ceiling and an oversized corner fireplace with exposed flue serves to ground the interior space and serve as a 'modern hearth' for this reimagined ranch home.
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.
Clear cedar wraps the corner at the approach, adding warmth, texture and visual interest to the entry.
The l-shaped island at the open kitchen encourages gathering while cooking.
Custom teak cabinetry at the dining room creates a separation from the adjacent study while providing for storage and art surfaces at the open plan.
Exterior cedar siding adds asymmetrical interest at the new angled roof at the front addition.
A mid-century inspired wood screen adds a playful geometry and element of privacy at the entry.
Light wood flooring complements the warmth of the custom teak cabinetry and white quartz kitchen.
Minimal pendants add warm, intimate lighting at the oversized kitchen island.
A large corner fireplace with exposed flue grounds the great room, while carefully located windows allow for light and views without compromising privacy.
[before + after]
Credits
- jimmy cheng