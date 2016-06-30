48th Street Row
In Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, five existing row houses had become a dilapidated eyesore and detriment to the surrounding neighborhood. The challenge was to renew and reimagine these homes so their external inherent strengths and qualities would shine, while projecting a new urban lifestyle within their walls.
Unit interiors were developed around individual owner’s aspirations, yet each providing for a contemporary open floor plan.
The repetitive beauty of the existing brick facades were maintained and serve as a strong unify element of the whole redevelopment.
48th Street Row
The existing corner row house was, by far, in the worst condition, with collapsed floors and roof structure. The largest problem of the existing structures was turned into one of the greatest assets by transforming the corner building into an exterior semi-private garden space. What once had been a corner storefront has now been re-imagined into a quiet garden with custom steel railings and fence to allow for security yet transparency into the green space.
48th Street Row