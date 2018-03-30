3K House

By KNK studios
3K House
View Photos

This is a single family home, located in Milton Ma.Due to zoning restrictions and the odd shape of this lot, we had to go up, not out. This worked well, since there are spectacular views from above. Built on a fairly steep slope, the house locates most of the common areas to the back. There are 3 main volumes attached to the core. The core contains kitchen, all bathrooms and the stairway. By concentrating them in the core, the plumbing, cooling and heating are located all together, as well as the vertical circulation. There are 4 decks around the house, which create the feel of a tree house, and they take advantage of the private views. Design-Build from architectural firm KNK studios.

KNK studios uploaded 3K House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
3K house aerial view in fall Photo of 3K House modern home

3K house aerial view in fall

3K house exterior winter Photo 2 of 3K House modern home

3K house exterior winter

View from the kitchen island. Photo 3 of 3K House modern home

View from the kitchen island.

Balcony of the Master Bedroom. Photo 4 of 3K House modern home

Balcony of the Master Bedroom.

3K house exterior Photo 5 of 3K House modern home

3K house exterior

3K house interior Photo 6 of 3K House modern home

3K house interior

3K house kitchen has a strong sense of contrast from the many sources of natural light.  Photo 7 of 3K House modern home

3K house kitchen has a strong sense of contrast from the many sources of natural light. 

3K house living room looking into mezzanine Photo 8 of 3K House modern home

3K house living room looking into mezzanine

3K house kids bedroom. Photo 9 of 3K House modern home

3K house kids bedroom.

3K house art studio view from the stairs Photo 10 of 3K House modern home

3K house art studio view from the stairs

3K house exterior materials detail. Photo 11 of 3K House modern home

3K house exterior materials detail.

View from the foyer. Photo 12 of 3K House modern home

View from the foyer.

The balcony of the Master Bedroom, wraps around the second floor, west side and facade. Photo 13 of 3K House modern home

The balcony of the Master Bedroom, wraps around the second floor, west side and facade.

3d rendering of the house, created before construction. Photo 14 of 3K House modern home

3d rendering of the house, created before construction.

Credits

Posted By
KNK studios
@knkstudios
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Photographer

Overview