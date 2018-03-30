This is a single family home, located in Milton Ma.Due to zoning restrictions and the odd shape of this lot, we had to go up, not out. This worked well, since there are spectacular views from above. Built on a fairly steep slope, the house locates most of the common areas to the back. There are 3 main volumes attached to the core. The core contains kitchen, all bathrooms and the stairway. By concentrating them in the core, the plumbing, cooling and heating are located all together, as well as the vertical circulation. There are 4 decks around the house, which create the feel of a tree house, and they take advantage of the private views. Design-Build from architectural firm KNK studios.