3K House
This is a single family home, located in Milton Ma.Due to zoning restrictions and the odd shape of this lot, we had to go up, not out. This worked well, since there are spectacular views from above. Built on a fairly steep slope, the house locates most of the common areas to the back. There are 3 main volumes attached to the core. The core contains kitchen, all bathrooms and the stairway. By concentrating them in the core, the plumbing, cooling and heating are located all together, as well as the vertical circulation. There are 4 decks around the house, which create the feel of a tree house, and they take advantage of the private views. Design-Build from architectural firm KNK studios.
3K house aerial view in fall
3K house exterior winter
View from the kitchen island.
Balcony of the Master Bedroom.
3K house exterior
3K house interior
3K house kitchen has a strong sense of contrast from the many sources of natural light.
3K house living room looking into mezzanine
3K house kids bedroom.
3K house art studio view from the stairs
3K house exterior materials detail.
View from the foyer.
The balcony of the Master Bedroom, wraps around the second floor, west side and facade.
3d rendering of the house, created before construction.