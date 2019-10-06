“Framed in exposed steel with expansive windows, the Wallingford Passive Solar House capitalizes on exterior views and shifting patterns of light to establish a dialogue with its surroundings, leading to a physical awareness of the sun’s movement throughout the day and the seasons,’ says Wyant Architecture.
East Lake House, designed by Robert Young Architects, features two structures to capture sunshine and breezes from all angles.
To further the home's indoor/outdoor connection, the architects created an expansive shaded terrace at the rear of the property, which is juxtaposed with the backyard pool.
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
Brush Hill Residence, view from the mezzanine to the two story open of living room.
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
Kitchen of Brush Hill Residence
Master Bathroom of Brush Hill Residence
Interior View of Brush Hill Residence
Kitchen of Brush Hill Residence
Family Room of Brush Hill Residence
Living Room of Brush Hill Residence
Living Room of Brush Hill Residence
Family Room of Brush Hill Residence
Kitchen of Brush Hill Residence
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
Foyer of Brush Hill Residence
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
Exterior View of Brush Hill Residence
The home’s interior plan is organized around a water feature that's open to the sky and tiled with a bold blue-and-white chevron pattern.
Stilts elevate the home three to 10 feet above the ground. The firm suspended the building in order to preserve the root systems of the surrounding trees.
The deck of Atelier Victoria Migliore's tree house in France has two swings attached.
1118 Woof Ranch by Pijuan Design Workshop keeps your pup cool—inside or out. A wide eave protects a deck covered in artificial turf, while also providing passive ventilation for the interior.
The Conine family’s Jackson Hole hideaway is completely wired.
Vo chose a simple material palette to highlight the green plants.
Starting with the front hall, the architects opened up the enclosed stairwell and utilized a lighter palette to bounce natural light around. White walls, concrete floors, and minimal trim produce a streamlined backdrop.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The upper floor wraps the main living space below, allowing for picturesque views from both levels of the home. Coffee bean tables by Holly Hunt sit atop a silk Tai Ping rust carpet, adjacent to a custom Living Divani Sofa.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Located in the Hampton Bays, the Peconic House is sandwiched between an old-growth forest and the waterfront.