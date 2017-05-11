21st Street Cottage Remodel
SF Design Build was hired to remodel this 1800's cottage in the Mission District of San Francisco. The entire structure was re-built from foundation to roof.
The exterior respects the original structure, with modern and refined updates. Inside the concrete and pine floors, white cabinets and walls with carefully placed dark accent paint, combine to create a spacious yet cozy feeling which is unexpected given the small footprint!
Worth noting is the beautiful original window we brought back to life, as seen in the bedroom photos.
Photos: Ana Kamin
Styling: Sarah Owen
The existing cottage was so run down and neglected it was not livable. The new exterior follows the existing form of the structure with all new building materials for a fresh and timeless look.
The functional one-wall kitchen is open to the first floor dining and living area.
A built-in Liebherr refrigerator pairs well with the bright white cabinets and concrete floors.
The built-in window seat can double as a guest bed.
Pine stairs lead to the second floor bathroom and bedroom.
Most of the windows and doors needed to be replaced with new, but luckily we were able to salvage and re-use this beautiful arch-top window.
A cozy and private sleeping nook with beautiful natural light.
Pine wood shelves that match the flooring with a painted back wall add contrast to the other end of the bedroom.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
A skylight brings in natural light and creates the feeling of a higher ceiling in the shower.
