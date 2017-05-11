New modern and bright guest house, with walls of windows, and private back patio to enjoy. Centrally located in walking distance to Portland’s best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and parks. Gwen and Ryan studied architecture and built this house with love and attention to detail. They used furniture from their favorite designers (Jacobsen, Eames, Nelson, Schoolhouse Electric, Patagonia and more) to make this guesthouse feel like a home. Follow along on IG @111.house and book through Airbnb here www.airbnb.com/roo...