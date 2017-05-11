111 House

111 House
$250 per night

House5 guests2bd1ba
Portland, Oregon
New modern and bright guest house, with walls of windows, and private back patio to enjoy. Centrally located in walking distance to Portland’s best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and parks. Gwen and Ryan studied architecture and built this house with love and attention to detail. They used furniture from their favorite designers (Jacobsen, Eames, Nelson, Schoolhouse Electric, Patagonia and more) to make this guesthouse feel like a home. Follow along on IG @111.house and book through Airbnb here www.airbnb.com/roo...

The 111 House is designed to be open, bright and modern. With an open floor plan it's great for relaxing, socializing or using as a home base as you explore Portland, Oregon.

The 111 House is designed to be open, bright and modern. With an open floor plan it's great for relaxing, socializing or using as a home base as you explore Portland, Oregon.

Front of the 111 House with keyless entry for easy coming and going!

Front of the 111 House with keyless entry for easy coming and going!

Front entrance and private back patio - the perks of renting an entire house!

Front entrance and private back patio - the perks of renting an entire house!

The open staircase brightens the space and makes it feel spacious and beautiful.

The open staircase brightens the space and makes it feel spacious and beautiful.

View from front to back of house.

View from front to back of house.

View from back to front of house.

View from back to front of house.

The kitchen was designed to blend with the open floor plan. The SMEG refrigerator was chosen to feel like a piece of furniture and many of the household items add a sculptural quality.

The kitchen was designed to blend with the open floor plan. The SMEG refrigerator was chosen to feel like a piece of furniture and many of the household items add a sculptural quality.

111 House kitchen.

111 House kitchen.

111 House kitchen. Heart coffee is only 2 blocks so it's easy to buy beans or just have them make your coffee for you!

111 House kitchen. Heart coffee is only 2 blocks so it's easy to buy beans or just have them make your coffee for you!

The cozy living room has Netflix ready for you to binge your favorite series.

The cozy living room has Netflix ready for you to binge your favorite series.

The house is stocked with local books, guides, zines and publications helping guests learn more about Portland and the surrounding areas and plan outings.

The house is stocked with local books, guides, zines and publications helping guests learn more about Portland and the surrounding areas and plan outings.

A view of the back patio from the living room, designed to be an extension of the interior space.

A view of the back patio from the living room, designed to be an extension of the interior space.

The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.

The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.

This bedroom has a king bed, blackout shades and a white noise machine for the lightest of sleepers to relax.

This bedroom has a king bed, blackout shades and a white noise machine for the lightest of sleepers to relax.

Bedroom with king bed.

Bedroom with king bed.

Bedroom details.

Bedroom details.

The second bedroom has a queen bed and private deck to enjoy.

The second bedroom has a queen bed and private deck to enjoy.

The wall of windows and private deck extend this bedroom beyond the walls and has the best sunset views in the house.

The wall of windows and private deck extend this bedroom beyond the walls and has the best sunset views in the house.

The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.

The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.

The second bedroom has art and accessories from local Portland shops Schoolhouse Electric and Sitte Modern.

The second bedroom has art and accessories from local Portland shops Schoolhouse Electric and Sitte Modern.

  • Mandy Riggar Interiors
  • Portland Nursery (exterior)
  • Thistle + Pine (interior)
  • Born and Raised Construction
  • Portland, Oregon
  • 2
  • 1
  • House (Single Residence)
  • Modern
  • 2018
  • 800
  • 30 x 50