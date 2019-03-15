Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
b
Benjamin Waechter
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
10 West Coast Wineries With Architecture as Noteworthy as the Wines They Produce
These modern wineries offer a full-bodied experience.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
An Industrial Designer's House Blends Economy and Simplicity
This house In Portland, Oregon, makes the most out of its material palette.
b
Brian Libby