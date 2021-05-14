7 Big Lessons to Learn From Tiny Home Design

Of course, it goes without saying that when you're designing a home under 500 square feet, every inch counts. Yet it cannot be emphasized enough just how critical space planning is in these dwellings, and not just in terms of the different zones of the home—should the living room be located in the middle of the home where it acts as a multi-functional space, or stationed at a far end for more privacy?—but also in the layout within these spaces. For example, like the placement of a shelf or drawer in the kitchen that could save a precious 4 inches of counter space.