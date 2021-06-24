24 Top-Tier Prefab Companies for Every Kind of Homebuyer
Going prefab? These companies make it a snap.
Text by
By pushing the limits of off-site manufacturing methods, prefab builders are delivering better and better homes—and they’re whittling down the time it takes to do it. Better yet are the increasing number of companies offering customization, smart and off-grid tech, and a wider aesthetic range of turnkey designs. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 top-tier prefab companies that are providing homebuyers with a one-stop shop.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In