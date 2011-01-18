While the United States is leaps and bounds behind Europe when it comes to publicly funding the arts and design, the city of Denver and Yes Please More are doing their best to encourage creative entrepreneurs. Working with the Denver Office of Cultural Affairs, Brian Corrigan and Samuel Schimek launched pop-up shop Yes Please More in 2010 to coincide with the annual Create Denver week. Since then, they've helped develop a creative grants program, are in the works on a co-working space, and are running the third iteration of the shop. Click through our slideshow to learn more.