Years of Serpentine Gallery Pavilions

Frank Gehry, Rem Koolhaas, Oscar Niemeyer, Daniel Libeskind, Zaha Hadid: Architecture’s best have all tackled the summer design challenge of building a temporary pavilion for London's Serpentine Gallery.

Once a quaint spot for an afternoon tea in Kensington Park, London’s Serpentine Gallery has become a nexus of the art and architecture world. The work of luminaries such as Man Ray, Basquiat, Warhol, Kapoor and Koons has graced the gallery, while the temporary summer pavilion, an annual highlight of the architectural world, has given legends from Niemeyer to Koolhaas space to play, their experimental and daring commissions becoming centerpieces that help attract more than 300,000 visitors annually. Chilean architect Smiljan Radic’s winning design for 2014 is only the latest in a series of incredible structures.