Wood Architecture Now! Volume 2 by Philip Jodidio

Taschen’s forthcoming Wood Architecture Now! Volume 2 is a compilation of pioneering works built from man’s inaugural construction material. Pushed to the wayside of late for steel, concrete, and glass, the innovative projects featured in the hefty tome show the timeless material is still capable of surprising us after all these years. Aided by computer-driven design and modern manufacturing techniques, simple wooden structures have evolved into geometric marvels. We got our hands on a preview of the book (yet another from Philip Jodidio and now share with you some of our favorite wooden wonders from Wood Architecture Now! Volume 2.

Wood Architecture Now! Volume 2 will be released August 1st.