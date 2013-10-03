Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sara Carpenter
Follow
Latest
35
Stories
11
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
The Salle Residence: A City Modern Preview
This weekend City Modern kicked off with the Manhattan and Brooklyn Home Tours.
Sara Carpenter
What Design Can Do For New York City: A City Modern Preview
After Hurricane Sandy brought New York City’s precarious coastline to the forefront of the city’s collective attention last year,...
Sara Carpenter
Creativity and Constraint: A City Modern Preview
Who better to speak to the topic of authentic design than a man with numerous creative collaborations under his belt in addition...
Sara Carpenter