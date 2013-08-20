Winners of the Inside 2013 Design Competition

We're thrilled to announce the winners of Inside 2013, a design contest seeking to "promote the research, exploration, and investigation currently happening amongst today's emerging talent." Using Morpholio, a new group of applications for creatives, the entrants shared their most innovative design and architecture projects, which ranged from interiors to furniture to conceptual structures. Inside 2013 is divided into two categories: Future Voices, students only, and Emerging Talent, young professionals or enthusiasts (see all the entries here. Our favorite projects included the Emerging Talent winner, Hive City, a 22-foot-tall silo built to house a colony of bees in Buffalo, New York. Flip through the slideshow to see the champions and honorable mentions.