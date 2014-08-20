Welcoming Keynote Speaker Daniel Libeskind to Dwell on Design NY

World-renowned architect Daniel Libeskind appeared as Dwell on Design NY’s keynote speaker to trace his design history, from early building influences to his own drawings that have informed his architectural language.

Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron joined architect Daniel Libeskind onstage to discuss his built work, ranging from the Military History Museum in Dresden to the Jewish museums in Berlin, Copenhagen, and San Francisco, to New York City’s Ground Zero master plan. Libeskind's keynote took place at Dwell on Design NY on Thursday, October 9, at 5pm at 82Mercer in SoHo; for more information on our programming lineup, visit dwellondesign.com.