Virtue Street Before and After

Reigo & Bauer's facade makeover for a house in Toronto's West End updated a run-of-the-mill and rundown family home at the end of a cul-de-sac into a modern beacon.

It doesn't take a complete renovation to make a big impact. Case in point is this facade and landscaping makeover by Canadian firm Reigo & Bauer. Tasked with updating a nondescript family home in Toronto's West End, the architects clad the existing structure in fiber cement panels, added a striking balcony and entry porch in deep turquoise powder-coated metal, and protected the tiny front yard from cars with the help of simple pavers and custom stainless-steel bollards. (The house is located at the terminus of a tiny cul-de-sac called Virtue Street and has been the victim of light vehicle collisions for years; pity the previous brick facade.)