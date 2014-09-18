Vintage Chair Posters Combine Pop Art and Danish Design

A trip to the Carl Hansen & Søn showroom in Copenhagen yields a surprising find: a vintage postage series depicting Danish modern chairs in all their fashion-friendly glory.

The story has it that someone from Carl Hansen & Søn spotted the vintage posters at one of the company's Danish dealers and then had them reprinted. The series available for purchase at Hansen's showroom in Copenhagen includes three pieces of seating now produced by the company: Mogens Koch's Folding Chair, Ole Wanscher's Colonial Chair, and Hans J. Wegner's Wishbone Chair. The minimalist posters were originally advertisements shot by photographer Paul Salomonsen; the rare series also originally included Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen as well as a Nanna Ditzel piece.