Two Days in Marfa, Texas

It requires a long and dusty trek across the desert to reach Marfa,Texas. Situated 200 miles from El Paso, Marfa is a little burg in west Texas with a population of 2,200 and a thriving community culture steeped in modern art and architecture. I traveled there to meet with the inimitable designer Barbara Hill, whose Marfa residence, a renovated turn-of-the-century dance hall, will be featured in an upcoming issue of Dwell. She squired me around, showed me the sights and introduced me to this unique and vibrant arts community. While I only had two days, admittedly not nearly enough time, I captured a few shots of a most unusual place.