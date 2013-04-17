Tumblr of the Day: Who Wore it Better?

A clever riff on People’s “Who Wore it Best,” a series of photos comparing celebrities’ fashion choices, this Tumblr does the same with modern art.

Curated by Alison Feldish and Derek Frech, Who Wore it Better is an “ongoing visual research project presenting associations and common practices in contemporary art…. created to promote formal and conceptual dialogue over originality.” Even if you aren’t an art buff, you’ll appreciate these pairings.

