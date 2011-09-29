Touring Vitra Campus, Part 1

The Vitra Campus in Weil-am-Rhein, Germany, is design-heaven on Earth. Since the 1950s, it has been home to Vitra's furniture production (the company headquarters are located across the border in Switzerland), and it's grown to include the renowned Vitra Design Museum and a handful of the world's best-known buildings by the world's the best-known architects and designers. I hopped the bus from Basel, Switzerland, to take a tour of the campus.