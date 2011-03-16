Touring Toronto, Part 1

Last week I headed north (and quite a ways east) to one of my favorite cities: Toronto. I spend a fair share of my childhood in Toronto visiting family, and I later lived near the Annex neighborhood as an undergraduate architecture student at the University of Toronto. Traveling back to serve on the curatorial committee for the third Twenty+Change exhibition and publication, I was delighted to find the city as vibrant as ever. It continues to surprise me, with its creative forces always at work, interesting and innovative spots always presenting themselves, and endless construction being done. Here's the first part of my tour through Toronto.