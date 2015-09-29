Tour 8 Awesome Tiny Cabins Around the World

Our favorite site for off-the-grid inspiration gets a new tome.

The new book Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere (Little Brown and Company) feasts on competing desires. One desire is to “get away from it all.” Another is to stay in constant contact with interesting people or subjects through the Web and social media. Cabin Porn started as a reader-sourced Tumblr account where people shared photographs of their rustic cabins, all modest in size. 10 million unique visitors strong, the hard-bound compendium of the site's contributions has arrived. Here, we take a look at a few of our favorite examples of cabin living from the book.