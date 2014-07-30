Subscribe
Rob Colvin
Stories
Tree House Retreat Made of Repurposed Materials
An artist crafts a sustainable tree house in the Puerto Rican tropics as an inventive take on the exhibition space.
Rob Colvin
New York City Manufacturers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
NYC makers show off their locally produced wares at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a manufacturing hub of its own.
Rob Colvin
Parsons Students Transform an Aging Rec Center
A team of architecture students overhauls a recreation center in Manhattan, creating a year-round facility with ample space for...
Rob Colvin
Glass Sculptures Use Magazines as Art
Brooklyn-based contemporary artist Dustin Yellin places the pages of Dwell at the core of his transparent works.
Rob Colvin
Stress-Test Architecture
An artist-led design project invites curious interlopers to live in a pod prototype built for an uncertain future, and Dwell's...
Rob Colvin