Top Picks from Noho Design District 2013

With a bevy of design fairs taking place in New York this week, it was impossible to venture far in the city without stumbling across an exhibition of new design. From Wanted to ICFF, we criss-crossed the island to cover it all. Saturday, we pounded the pavement in NoHo to scope out the goods on view as part of the 4-day Noho Design District show curated by Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer of Sight Unseen. The hip downtown neighborhood is a design destination, luring tourists and natives alike interested in getting a sneak peek of what’s to come from young designers. Click through for a look at some of our NDD picks.