This Prefab Home with a Custom Monogram Kitchen Is Coming to a City Near You

The Monogram Modern Home is a prefab structure designed by Chris Pardo and manufactured by Method Homes. Customized with Monogram appliances, the prefab—currently under construction—will soon be traveling across the U.S., starting with a stop in Portland on April 25-26. Click through the slideshow to see the home's progress, and visit us in Portland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, and Boston in the coming months to see it in person.