This Modern Addition in Northern California Has the Ultimate Rooftop Hangout

A bold addition by Klopf Architecture makes a conscious departure from the existing traditional home.

Fifteen miles outside of San Francisco, Tanja DiGrande and her husband, Sebastian, set out to add more livable space to their Orinda home for their active family of five. Tanja, a trained architect from Germany, had always been interested in exploring the contrast between old and new. The “old” in this case is the couple’s existing residence, a 1936 traditional New England–style home. Prior to moving to Orinda, the pair lived in an industrial loft, a history that informed the palette of steel, glass, and stone in the new addition. Tanja, who acted as co-designer for the project, says the new addition “was very deliberately designed to be from this time, without taking away [from] or overpowering the original house.”