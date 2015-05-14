This Glowing Library Addition is Every Writer's Dream Escape

A garage is replaced with a three-story space for reading, writing, and contemplation.

On a suburban street in Syracuse, New York, PARA Project designed a three-story garage and studio space for a family of writers. The studio, which adjoins a traditional home, features a library and writing space on its second level, which, at the owners’ request, comes complete with a sunken bathtub. Its uppermost level serves as a peaceful reading room. A vision in white, PARA's design creates distinct spaces, each with their own characters and relationships to the outdoors. The reading room’s concrete floor shields it like a cocoon, whereas the library allows occupants to relax in the bathtub and take in views. Within its limited confines, the studio provides a room for every mood and need.