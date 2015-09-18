This Cor-Ten House in Brazil Would Not Be Complete Without its Giant Home Library

A modern dwelling by Brazilian design firm Atria cohesively embraces simplicity and abstraction.

Challenged with the constraint of building a home in the existing natural landscape and keeping all vegetation and trees intact, the architects at Brazilian firm Atria cleverly crafted a new home that was a custom fit to its environment. The client, a lawyer and teacher, envisioned a house that would be comfortable and sustainable, simple and abstract. Central to the concept was an expansive home library that would function as book storage, and meeting place for friends, architects, artists, musicians.