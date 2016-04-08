Things Not to Miss at Milan Design Week 2016

Whether heading to Milan for the annual celebration of design or catching updates from afar, you'll want to keep track of these products, designers, and installations.

The international design community will descend on Milan next week for the 55th edition of Salone del Mobile. Between the Rho fairgrounds and the offsite showcases, there are too many exciting design events to count. As we prepare for our journey to the fair, we've rounded up a selection of the many product launches and exhibitions that we'll be tracking. For live updates from Milan, keep tabs on our Instagram account, @dwellmagazine, where we'll be sharing the best furniture, lighting, textiles, and more from leading and emerging designers alike. Stay tuned!