These Studios of Scandinavian Designers Are Bursting with Creativity

A book profiling workspaces ends up revealing the personalities of Scandinavian creatives, craftspeople, and makers.

Belgian interior architect Jessy Van Durme and photographer Piet Albert Goethals embarked on a two-month vacation earlier this year, but instead of leaving the office behind, they invited themselves into the workspaces of 17 contemporary Scandinavian designers. Consider it an aesthetic field trip; charting a course through Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, the duo observed the homes and routines of some of their favorite creatives, learning how the environment and craft traditions inform contemporary practice. Scandinavian Designers at Work, published in October by Luster, shows the subjects unadroned and un-posed, in process and in natural light. Jessy and Piet gave us some insight into their trip with this gallery of some of their favorite photos.