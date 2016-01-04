There's Not a Single White Surface in This Comfy Stockholm Loft

An inspired color palette helps this renovated loft achieve softness and tranquility.

Stockholm-based NOTE Design Studio was approached by a family of four who’d just purchased a 2,150-square-foot loft in the city’s Södermalm district. Built in the 1930s, the home had experienced its share of renovations, the most recent of which focused on hard, thick materials, like glass partitions and metal details. “Our client travels internationally and wanted a home she could feel completely relaxed in,” says NOTE’s Susanna Wåhlin. Her team created a tranquil interior by painting walls and ceilings apricot pink and sandy beige for warmth (not a single surface is white). A custom blue-gray, built-in storage system runs throughout the home, making a level horizon. The second floor is accessible via a pared-down, geometric steel staircase that’s tucked behind a similarly shaped fireplace. The color palette also applies to the furnishings, many of which NOTE designed themselves.