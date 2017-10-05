Subscribe
Tiffany Jow
Latest
A Fun, Cost-Conscious Home With Bright Interiors and a Climbing Wall
Challenged to build a budget-friendly dream home, a Wyoming firm delivers a bold, beautiful box.
How to Stay Cool by Living in a Shipping Container
A shipping container home tackles temperature control in a tropical environment.
A Compact Home in Moscow Built on the Lowest Possible Budget
A budget home embraces custom details fit for a family of five.
This Light-Filled, Metallic Home Embraces Its Wooded Site
A compact home’s rhythmic facade and daylight-drenched interiors create a connection to nature.
A Fashionable Couple Remake Their Brooklyn Brownstone with a Sartorial Twist
An enterprising couple turn their talents toward their Brooklyn residence, where period details meet a sartorial sensibility.
Like a Loft on Water
Anchored in a small canal, this floating house is all about space and light.
Tiffany Jow