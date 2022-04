Is your kitchen too drab? Feeling the pinch of cramped cooking quarters? Appliances dating from the stone age? We've got you covered. To coincide with our Rooms We Love special issue now on newsstands, we polled a handful of our favorite interior designers for expert tips and advice on how to solve common kitchen dilemmas and whip your space into tip-top shape. (Perfecting that Chicken au Poivre recipe, well that's up to you.)