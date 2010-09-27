Last weekend, The Art of Structure opened at the Carnegie Museum of Art Heinz Architectural Center. Dedicated to feats of modern engineering, the exhibition features 20 scale models of bridges and slope-y structures accompanied by the drawings and notes that lead to their creation and is the combination of two other shows: Félix Candela: Engineer, Builder, Structural Artist and The Art of Structural Design: A Swiss Legacy. The exhibit runs September 25 through January 17, 2011.