Surprising Massimo Vignelli Designs

Industrial and graphic designers Massimo and Lella Vignelli are giants in their field. (You may know them for any number of instantly recognizable design objects, from the New York City transit signage and subway map to printed posters for the Salone del Mobile fair in Milan.) Massimo Vignelli is also a man of many words, most of them quotable ("There is no design without discipline. There is no discipline without intelligence."). Throughout their decades-long career, Vignelli Associates have completed a dizzying array of work—some of it which may surprise even the most ardent Vignelli follower. Here are seven designs that deserve as much recognition as a certain sans-serif font employed in a certain subway system.