Designers Marie Dessuant and Philip Bone treat their contrasting professional backgrounds as complementary halves at Studio Dessuant Bone.

French product and furniture designer Marie Dessuant and British graphic designer Philip Bone both cut their teeth at Fabrica, an Italian design research center, before teaming up on a joint endeavor, based in Paris, in 2014. The muted palettes and long horizons of seaside towns inspired the Etagère Y and its parent Bay collection. “I think of furniture design as micro-architecture with a really strong link to human proportions,” says Dessuant. Plans for 2015 are exciting—a furniture collection curated by Gallery S. Bensimon for La Redoute, France’s largest mail-order company; a Parisian cafe from top to bottom; and shows at both Maison & Objet in Paris and Salone del Mobile in Milan. The pair doesn’t seem daunted; their complementary backgrounds make for rich collaborations. As Bone says, “The work isn’t divided, it’s created in dialogue.”