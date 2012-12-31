State of America Print Series by Julian Montague

PrintCollection.com, an online purveyor of both original and historic reproduction prints and photographs, recently commissioned the State of America graphic print series by artist Julian Montague. The collection of official various symbols of the 50 United States is both weird and wonderful: There are the usual suspects one might expect (leaves, amphibia, fruits, birds, still more fruits, still more birds), but then there are a wasp, potato, shark teeth, and a trilobite, too. (That last would be Pennsylvania's.) And who knew Connecticut goes in for the mantis, while Iowa favors a catfish? Click through to see a selection of these bright, modern prints.