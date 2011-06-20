Spanish Design in "Bravos" at Dwell on Design

We're thrilled to announce a recent addition to the Dwell on Design lineup: BRAVOS, an exhibition featuring emerging design talent from Spain. Meredith MacKenzie covered the exhibition back in March, and in the slideshow that follows, catch a few of the highlights.

BRAVOS: Groundbreaking Spanish Design debuted at the American University Museum, Katzen Arts Center in Washington, DC on April 2nd. In BRAVOS, American audiences will be able to catch a glimpse of the latest works of twenty-one of the most talented and successful people working in Spain, including experimental pieces by young designers like Nacho Carbonell alongside works by more established figures such as Patricia Urquiola and Martín Azúa. Curated by design expert Juli Capella, the exhibition shows the remarkable diversity of styles and techniques emerging from Iberia.