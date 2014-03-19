Smiljan Radic's Winning Design for Serpentine Pavilion

Underrated Chilean architect Smiljan Radic gets a commission that will put him on the world stage: the annual temporary pavilion for the Serpentine Gallery in London. Here are a few other notable projects from the up-and-coming architect.

If you had never heard of Smiljan Radic prior last week’s announcement of his design for London’s Serpentine Gallery Pavilion, you weren’t alone. Though Radic has done little work outside of his home country of Chile, his designs show a penchant for experimentation, while remaining sensitive to the practical needs of the project and the surrounding environment. As the architect of the fourteenth pavilion to be built for the gallery since 2000, Radic joins the likes of Zaha Hadid, Rem Koolhaas, Sou Fujimoto, and other prominent practitioners who have tackled the prestigious design challenge previously.